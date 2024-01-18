A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 4 a.m. Friday for a large part of the viewing area and lasts through 10 p.m. Friday.

Philadelphia declares snow emergency starting at 7 a.m. Friday | What you need to know

The Philadelphia region is preparing for another winter storm that is expected to bring accumulating snow Friday morning.

The Philadelphia region is preparing for another winter storm that is expected to bring accumulating snow Friday morning.

The Philadelphia region is preparing for another winter storm that is expected to bring accumulating snow Friday morning.

The Philadelphia region is preparing for another winter storm that is expected to bring accumulating snow Friday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia region is preparing for another winter storm that is expected to bring accumulating snow Friday morning.

Much of the Philadelphia region, as well as parts of Delaware and New Jersey, are under a Winter Weather Advisory, which went into effect at 4 a.m. Friday and will last until 10 p.m. However, as of 4:30 a.m., the region is dry and the snow appears to be holding off for the time being.

A Winter Storm Warning also went into effect at 4 a.m. Friday for a large part of the viewing area that will also last through 10 p.m. Friday. Check the alerts page on 6abc.com for more information.

Philadelphia officials announce preparations ahead of winter storm

Mayor Cherelle Parker and other city officials held a news conference Thursday night to discuss preparations ahead of the storm.

"We expect a significant winter storm coming into Philadelphia overnight and all through the day tomorrow," said Mayor Parker. "Our primary objectives are to clear our streets - from major roads to smaller streets in our neighborhoods; maintain public safety; and take care of our people throughout the city. It's an all-hands-on-deck moment."

Snow emergency

A snow emergency will go into effect in Philadelphia at 7 a.m. All cars along snow emergency routes must be moved by 7 a.m.

There are 110 miles of snow emergency routes in Philadelphia. The routes must be clear during winter storms so snow plows can pass through.

Vehicles illegally parked on snow emergency routes will be subject to ticketing and towing. If your vehicle is towed during the snow emergency, call the city's snow emergency line at 215-686-SNOW or visit the PPA's website at www.philapark.org/tow for its location.

Click here for a map of snow emergency routes.

How city is preparing

The Streets Department will have a full deployment of equipment and employees. The department will mobilize over 400 pieces of equipment, including support from city agencies and contractors.

The city has 43,000 tons of salt available to fight this event.

Residents can use PlowPHL, an interactive map, to track and monitor the status of the city's plowing and salting operations.

Latest forecast

Timing:

The snow begins before daybreak. The first flakes will likely fall any time after 3 a.m., spreading east. We'll be dealing with snow all day, with things tapering off between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Snow intensity will pick up by mid-morning into the afternoon. Slippery travel is expected for both commutes.

Precipitation

This will start and end as snow for nearly the entire area. The exception is along the immediate coast where initially there could be a mix of rain/snow or even just plain rain before temperatures cool and changes to snow.

How much snow?

Snow totals look to be a general 2-4 inches with lesser amounts at the immediate coast due to mixing. Near the coast we are forecasting 1-2 inches of snow. We're also watching the potential for a zone that picks up slightly more totals. Some isolated areas could see 4 to 6 inches.

School closings/ delays

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will utilize a Flexible Instruction Day on Friday.

The School District of Philadelphia will also be closed, Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. said.

You can view a full list of closings at: https://6abc.com/community/schoolclosings/.

Philadelphia courts closed

The Courts of Philadelphia will be closed Friday due to the storm. All cases -- both in person and virtual -- that were scheduled for January 19, 2024 will be rescheduled. Residents can contact the court at Courts.phila.gov for new dates starting Monday.

City buildings closed

City of Philadelphia offices will be closed to the public. Departments should notify any essential personnel required to report to work on site. Employees who are able to work virtually should continue to do so.

Parking garages

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) will be offering a flat 24-hour $5 parking rate at the following Center City garages from 5 p.m. Thursday until the snow emergency is lifted:

AutoPark at Independence Mall (5th & Market Streets)

AutoPark at Jefferson (10th & Ludlow Streets)

AutoPark at the Fashion District (10th & Filbert Streets)

AutoPark at Old City (2nd & Sansom Streets)

Parkade on 8th (801 Filbert Street)

Philadelphia Family Court Garage (1503-11 Arch Street - Going south on 15th Street, enter the garage on the west side just after 15th & Cherry St.)

To receive the discounted $5 rate, customers must bring their ticket and pay at the PPA Management Office in each garage.

SEPTA travel

SEPTA will be running on a normal weekday schedule on all modes to start the day, but officials urge travelers to expect delays as the storm progresses.

The Broad Street Line and the Market-Frankford Line are your best options for travel throughout the day.

Philadelphia International Airport

Travelers and those picking up travelers are encouraged to check their flight status and road conditions before leaving for the airport. Call your airline, get updates at 1-800-PHL-GATE (745-4283), or check the PHL International Airport website-phl.org. The airport has brined onsite roadways, with snow removal and deicing operations planned for the duration of the event.

Trash collection

Due to the amount of snow accumulations expected, sanitation crews and equipment will be diverted to snow operations.

The city is currently on a holiday schedule due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, which means collections are currently one day behind regular schedule.

Friday's collections, which were scheduled to be picked up this Saturday, are suspended.

Residents who normally have Friday collections will have to hold their trash until next week. Alternatively, residents can drop off trash materials at the city sanitation convenience centers, which are open for regular hours Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW)

The 24-hour Emergency Hotline will remain open for emergency calls. At any time, all gas leaks or gas-related emergencies should be immediately reported by calling (215) 235-1212.

How to report a PECO outage

Customers can report power outages to peco.com/outages, or by texting "ADDOUTAGE" to MYPECO (697326), to enroll in our two-way texting program to report outages and check the status of their outage.

Pet safety awareness

Residents should contact the ACCT Philly hotline at (267) 385-3800 ext. 1 if they observe a dog outside during extreme cold (aside from bathroom breaks and short walks). It is against City ordinance to leave dogs outside in extreme cold without proper shelter, and owners can be fined up to $500.

Homeless outreach

If anyone is concerned about someone who is homeless, they should call the Homeless Outreach Hotline at (215) 232-1984 at any time. Outreach is available 24/7. First responders can also transport people to shelter for their own safety. See how the City of Philadelphia helps people who are unsheltered during freezing temperatures and how other residents can help too.