Snow emergency declared in several Pennsylvania communities amid February winter storm

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Several Delaware Valley communities have issued a snow emergency amid the first February winter storm Tuesday.

When a snow emergency or alert is issued, all vehicles parked on those streets where signage indicates no parking during these times are required, by law, to be moved elsewhere to allow snow plowing of the road surface.

Officials are reminding residents to not shovel or blow snow back into the roadway, as this creates hazardous conditions. You should also never pass a snow plow operator and keep two car lengths behind them.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more alerts are issued.

Lower Salford Township has declared a snow emergency that will remain in effect until 7:00 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2024. The Lower Salford Township office will also be closed during this time.

Lansdale Bourough has declared a snow alert effective from 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, until further notice.

Hatfield Borough has declared a snow emergency effective as of 5:00 a.m., Feb. 13, 2024. It will remain in effect for the duration of the storm.

Plymouth Township has declred a snow emergency effective at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, until 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Newtown Township has declared a snow emergency effective at 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Upper Hanover Township has issued a snow alert Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, from 6:00 a.m. until noon. Municipal Offices are on a delayed opening until noon and non-essential personnel are working remotely from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Upper Southampton Township has declared a snow emergency in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, until 8 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

CLOSED GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS

The Upper Providence Township Administration building will be closed Tuesday due to snow. All emergency services will remain on duty. Please use caution while driving and move parked vehicles off streets to allow public works crews to clear the snow.

Delaware County has closed the county courthouse government center and county offices Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, due to worsening condition from the winter storm.

Due to the current treacherous driving conditions, Berks County has closed county offices and courts for Feb. 13, 2024. County employees who are currently authorized for telework should work to the best extent possible. County departments with 24/7 operations should follow their established policies and protocols.

Perkiomen Township offices are closed Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, due to weather conditions.