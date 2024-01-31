The Met in Philadelphia helps consumers who couldn't attend comedy show due to snow emergency

Comedian Joe Gatto from 'Impractical Jokers' performed at The Met on Jan. 19, despite a snow emergency in the area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News Troubleshooters fielded nearly a dozen complaints from consumers demanding refunds for a Philadelphia comedy show that took place during a snow emergency.

Comedian Joe Gatto is best known for starring in the television series 'Impractical Jokers,' but fans also love his standup.

As a Christmas gift from their children, Nick Misciagno and his wife in Warminster, Bucks County, received tickets for Gatto's show at The Met on January 19.

But a heavy snowfall that day forced the area into a snow emergency and closed schools and offices.

"The snow started to accumulate," Misciagno recalled.

He watched as Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker issued a stern message for drivers to stay off the roads.

"Especially being a new mayor, I wanted to be able to abide by her rules," he said. "So from 1:44 p.m. in the afternoon, that day, until 3 p.m., I continued to contact Ticketmaster."

Misciagno says he called Ticketmaster about five times to ask about a cancellation and a refund.

"For the concern of driving from Bucks County down to The Met in the city," he explained.

He says he also tried calling The Met.

Many fans took to social media, begging Gatto to cancel the concert.

But a cancellation was not required, and he went on with the performance.

"We have not been refunded the tickets or the money that my daughter-in-law, and my son had put out for the tickets themselves, period. And it's a little over $200," Misciagno said.

He says his daughter-in-law couldn't get a refund from her credit card company either because Ticketmaster said the tickets were non-refundable.

"It was disheartening," he added.

The Troubleshooters reached out to Gatto, Live Nation, and The Met.

The Met Philly tells us, "We had a great show at The Met Philly with the vast majority of fans in attendance. We are proactively reaching out to fans who were unable to attend to offer tickets for them to come to a future show."

Misciagno says he is very excited to choose a new show.

For the future, experts advise people to get insurance when buying tickets because you never know what might happen.