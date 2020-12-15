Pennsylvania officials prepare for approaching winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania's leaders are laying out their plans to deal with the approaching nor'easter.PENNDOT crews began brining operations around the Philadelphia region Tuesday morning ahead of Wednesday's expected snowfall.Some areas in our region could get a foot of snow or more.Pennsylvania Officials, including Governor Tom Wolf held a briefing on Tuesday telling reporters they have been preparing for this for a few days, in part, because of the pandemic.Wolf said making sure healthcare workers get back and forth is a priority.Randy Padfield, The Director of PEMA also addressed the concern over vaccines en route to Pennsylvania healthcare workers amidst the pending storm."It's our understanding, working with The Department of Health and Operation Warp Speed, that all the shippers have a contingency plan in place for severe weather," he said.Some of those contingency plans could include different routes. The Pennsylvania State Police will also be assisting.PennDOT officials said Tuesday they feel prepared with 130,000 tons of salt, much of it left over from last year due to the mild winter.If conditions worsen, PennDOT will enact travel restrictions. Wolf urged people who are not essential to stay home Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.