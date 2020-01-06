Society

Police officers bring winter cheer to ill toddler who missed out on snow

FRESNO, Calif. -- Police in Arizona stepped up in a big way to bring some winter cheer to a sick toddler.

When they heard a family couldn't make it out to see a recent snowfall because of the girl's heart condition, they decided to bring five tons of snow to them!

Two-year-old Quinn Walker was born missing the left side of her heart. She had her first open-heart surgery at just six days old and is scheduled to have her third in April.

She spends a lot of time on Oxygen so a typical trip to the snow would've been tough.

Quinn's mom posted her disappointment on Facebook and a local police department knew they wanted to bring the snow to her and give her a great day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonasnowwinter wonderlandpolice officerchild care
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News