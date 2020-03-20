Rainbows in windows bring cheer during COVID-19's social distancing

Some local children are bringing cheer as families are stuck inside their homes avoiding the spread of the coronavirus.
They've been putting up paintings and drawings of rainbows in their windows.
The movement has taken off across the country.
You can see several rainbows in Philadelphia's Fishtown and Kensington neighborhoods.
It's a simple project kids can do at home, but also brings a smile to neighbors and friends as they practice social distancing.
You can submit pictures of the rainbows in your window here.
