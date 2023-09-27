Mom influencers creating content for social media and getting paid for it

Mom influencers Ann Do and Jo Piazza creating content for social media and getting paid for it

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're a mother on social media, you've probably come across on your feed "mom influencers" - women who put their family lives out there, creating content and getting paid for it. It's a world that is both fascinating and controversial.

Mom of three, Ann Do, has said goodbye to corporate America and hello to social media.

"My family videos, my entertainment videos, I think they're just funny and people can relate to them," she said. "I wanted to connect with others, and create a space that other moms can feel seen and supported."

Ann has nearly 275,000 followers on Instagram and she's cashing in making as much as $100,000 a year from paid promotions with brands like Target and Huggies.

But before you think about quitting your day job, she warns that being a mom influencer is work.

"It's a lot," she said. "My biggest challenge as a mom influencer is having that work life balance."

Ann says when the lines are blurred, maintaining a balance between work and family isn't easy.

Jo Piazza is also a mom of three and host of the podcast Under the Influence, which explores the world of mom influencers. She says many mom influencers make tens of thousands of dollars.

"But there is a subset of mom influencers who are making over a million dollars," she said.

Critics say mom influencers are exploiting their children.

"There's a lot of backlash against mom influencers," said Jo. "Kids don't understand the rules. They can't consent, there's no privacy, what will be done with these pictures later on."

A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation aimed at preventing kids from being exploited on social media requiring, among other things, that parents set aside a portion of the earnings from this kind of content specifically for their kids.

Some critics also say mom influencers are bad for mothers, creating mom guilt or shame by making "mom life" seem too perfect or too pretty.

"I've talked to a lot of women who feel very badly after watching influencers," said Jo.

But Jo says perhaps critics should reframe their own lens.

"I think that when you realize this is not their regular lives, then we can enjoy them for what it is, which is content," she said.

You can also follow more authentic mom influencers like Ann who show the good, the bad and the funny.

"People want to see real stuff, real life," she said.

"These women want to work and they found a way to make that a reality while also being there for their family. And I think a lot of them are heroes for that," said Jo.

Ann is careful about what she shares and has advice for all parents: Don't share your kids' identifying information like their full names, birthdates and where they go to school.

Also, be mindful of what you're sharing. Think about how your kids will feel about the content when they're older. It's also a good idea to ask their permission before posting.

