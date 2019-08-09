Society

Flags lowered to honor Nobel laureate Toni Morrison in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Flags in New Jersey are flying at half-staff Friday to honor the life and legacy of Nobel laureate Toni Morrison.

New Jersey's acting governor signed the order for all state flags and U.S. flags to be lowered in tribute to the author.

Morrison was a longtime professor at Princeton University.

In addition to the Nobel Prize, Morrison won a Pulitzer Prize for "Beloved" and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

Toni Morrison passed away earlier this week at the age of 88.
