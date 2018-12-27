SOCIETY

107-year-old barber in New York drives to work every day

A barber has been cutting hair for nearly a century in a small town in upstate New York.

WINDSOR, N.Y. (WPVI) --
A barber has been cutting hair for nearly a century in a small town in upstate New York.

He turns 108 in March, but has no plans to slow down.

107-year-old Anthony Mancinelli made it into the Guinness book of world records as the oldest barber in the world.

Mancinelli started cutting hair at the age of 11, he says to help out his family.

He even has some advice to living so long.

"Well, I advise a lot of people not to quit working. Keep busy," Mancinelli said.

Not only is Mancinelli still working full time, but he also lives on his own and drives to work every day.

