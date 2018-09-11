U.S. & WORLD

13-year-old cancer fighter is dancing again after surgery

13-year-old cancer fighter is dancing again after surgery. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 11, 2018.

Thirteen-year-old cancer fighter Delaney Unger is dancing again now that her diseased left knee is gone.

Surgeons in New York City attached her lower leg.

Her foot now faces backwards, and her ankle serves as a new knee.

Delaney was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, in her femur in 2016.

The next year, she gave doctors the mandate to do the operation.

In October of 2017, she received a prosthesis that fits over the backwards foot and extends up the thigh.

This allows her to have motor power to walk, jump, dance and play.

Her mom says, before the operation, Delaney told her I would rather have the chance to try something and fail, then not be able to try it all.

