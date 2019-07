EMBED >More News Videos Watch the moment the iconic 30th Street Station flip board is removed on January 26, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The iconic split-flap board at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station finally has a new home.It is now on display at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Lancaster County.The old board, with its distinctive whirring, click-clacking sound, came down in January.Museum staff and volunteers have thoroughly cleaned it and built a base to safely showcase the board.The Solari board will not be operational during its time at the museum. Therefore, it still looks as it did when it flipped for the last time at 30th Street Station on January 26, 2019.