30TH STREET STATION

Philadelphia's iconic 30th Street Station flip board removed

Watch the moment the iconic 30th Street Station flip board is removed on January 26, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Changes are underway at 30th Street Station as the iconic split-flap board was removed Saturday night.

The historic schedule board, with its distinctive whirring, click-clacking sound, was installed in the 1970s to replace a chalkboard. But now even it has become a relic.

The board will be replaced with a high-tech display that can sync with the boarding gates and is compliant with disabilities laws.

Iconic 30th Street Station flip board heading to museum. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on January 25, 2019.



"The number one reason is that it is not ADA compliant but additionally it doesn't sync with our overall system," said Amtrak spokesperson Beth Toll.

The old board will be moved to the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Lancaster County.

(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
