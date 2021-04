EMBED >More News Videos When the COVID-19 pandemic began, our search for positive news became even more important. Action News Community Journalist Matteo Iadonisi looks back on one year.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- When the pandemic knocked on our door, we worked from home. From our kitchens, our living rooms, and our cars, the news never stopped.Dozens of 6abc employees have merged their work and living spaces. Together with their children, dogs, and cats, they never missed a beat.However, many of our staff can only perform their jobs from our Philadelphia studio. That meant we needed to rearrange desks, wear masks, and communicate from a distance.6abc thanks its employees who became creative, resourceful, and resilient during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.