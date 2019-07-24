Society

Activists demanding Milwaukee newspaper apologize after publishing insensitive quiz

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WPVI) -- Activists in Milwaukee are demanding a local newspaper explain itself after it published what they call a despicable feature.

Members of the Black Panthers are outraged over a question included in the paper's recent news quiz.

It asks readers where a three-year-old girl was murdered, offering a multiple-choice response.

The editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal said the quiz is meant to review the week's biggest stories, but called that question a mistake and said he did apologize to the family.

The paper did issue a written statement in Tuesday's paper, apologizing for its insensitivity.

The Black Panthers say that's not enough, they want a full-page apology for what they call a mockery of the three-year-old girl's killing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynewsnewspaperblack panther
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U.S. Women's Soccer Team to play in Philadelphia
NJ Walmart store evacuated after bomb threat
Friend defends mom charged after dropping infant during fight
Bucks Co. man sentenced after girlfriend's body found in SUV
Police: 2 wanted for robbing Juniata Park pharmacy
N.J. residents wait for power as requests for food assistance surge
Meek Mill's conviction thrown out, granted new trial
Show More
Eagles report to training camp with Super Bowl expectations
Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Fern Rock
VIDEO: ICE smashes car window to arrest an undocumented man
Mueller dismisses Trump's claims of Russia probe exoneration
Woman killed in apartment fire in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News