Activists demanding Milwaukee newspaper apologize after publishing insensitive quiz

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WPVI) -- Activists in Milwaukee are demanding a local newspaper explain itself after it published what they call a despicable feature.Members of the Black Panthers are outraged over a question included in the paper's recent news quiz.It asks readers where a three-year-old girl was murdered, offering a multiple-choice response.The editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal said the quiz is meant to review the week's biggest stories, but called that question a mistake and said he did apologize to the family.The paper did issue a written statement in Tuesday's paper, apologizing for its insensitivity.The Black Panthers say that's not enough, they want a full-page apology for what they call a mockery of the three-year-old girl's killing.