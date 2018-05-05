ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH

An interview with the 'Godmother of Chinatown'

Nydia Han goes 1-on-1 with Cecilia Moy Yep, a founding member of the Philly Chinatown Development Center. (WPVI)

Nydia Han sits down with Cecilia Moy Yep, known as the 'Godmother of Chinatown'.

Back in 1969, she fought the City of Philadelphia and PennDOT to spare the real estate around her beloved Chinese Catholic Church Holy Redeemer during the Vine Street Expressway expansion.

She was a founding member of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Center and helped thwart other impending construction from impacting Chinatown, the city's center of Asian cultural heritage.

Learn more about this Philly "she-ro" in the video above!

6abc Philly Proud celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2018, recognizing the accomplishments of Asian Americans making a difference in the Delaware Valley community.
