SOCIETY

Beloved crossing guard vying for title of nation's favorite

EMBED </>More Videos

Beloved crossing guard vying for title of nation's favorite. Watch the report from 6abc.com on Nov. 28, 2018.

CLAYTON, New Jersey (WPVI) --
He's all about safety first, but he does it with a big smile, a warm hug and the kind of friendly waves that signal the start and end of a successful school day.

Harry Chambers is affectionately known as the "Jolly Crossing Guard" at Herma Simmons Elementary in Clayton, Gloucester County, and Mr. Harry is currently up for the national title of "Favorite Crossing Guard," competing against 170 others across the country.

"Crossing the kids is something I love. I have gotten to know every kid in town by their first name, the wave when they are getting rides, sometimes they walk, it's just something I enjoy doing," Chambers said.

As the sunshine to everyone's day, Mr. Harry was nominated for this national recognition by Kaitlyn Greenwood, a first grade teacher at the school.

It's all about the votes!

Right now, the crossing guard and veteran is in 11th place. But if he makes it to the top three, the school wins money - up to $10,000 for much-needed school supplies and a pep rally.

"He stands out in the morning, big smile, big wave - says hello to everyone, goes above the requirements of the job to make sure everyone feels really special," Greenwood said.

"He's an incredible man who really cares about the community - students, teachers. I think he needs to be recognized for his kind heart," she said.

This is Chambers' ninth year as a crossing guard at the school and he calls it an honor.

Again, it's a voting process, and you can cast yours twice a day through Friday, November 30th.

LINK TO VOTE: https://www.safekids.org/crossing-guard?entry_id=177774970

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycrossing guardnew jersey newsbig talkersfeel goodClayton Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Marine veteran gets help with home repairs in North Wales
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
6abc and Philabundance
6abc and Philabundance in 2017
More Society
Top Stories
Judge denies Kathleen Kane's request for delay in jail sentence
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
D.A.: Delco chiropractor wrote fraudulent prescriptions
Prosecutor: No criminal charges in fight involving A.C. mayor
Philadelphia Eagles use social justice funds to pay bail for 9
Woman steals donation jar from Bucks Co. pizza shop
Flyers make more moves: fire assistant GM, assistant coach
Teacher steps up to find kidney for complete stranger
Show More
I-95 SB reopens hours after dump truck overturns, spills gravel
Marine veteran gets help with home repairs in North Wales
Police: Autistic man attacked on SEPTA bus in Center City
Suspect sought in home invasion stabbing in Olney
West Philadelphia community rallies after child, teens shot
More News