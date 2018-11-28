Beloved crossing guard vying for title of nation's favorite

He's all about safety first, but he does it with a big smile, a warm hug and the kind of friendly waves that signal the start and end of a successful school day.Harry Chambers is affectionately known as the "Jolly Crossing Guard" at Herma Simmons Elementary in Clayton, Gloucester County, and Mr. Harry is currently up for the national title of "Favorite Crossing Guard," competing against 170 others across the country."Crossing the kids is something I love. I have gotten to know every kid in town by their first name, the wave when they are getting rides, sometimes they walk, it's just something I enjoy doing," Chambers said.As the sunshine to everyone's day, Mr. Harry was nominated for this national recognition by Kaitlyn Greenwood, a first grade teacher at the school.It's all about the votes!Right now, the crossing guard and veteran is in 11th place. But if he makes it to the top three, the school wins money - up to $10,000 for much-needed school supplies and a pep rally."He stands out in the morning, big smile, big wave - says hello to everyone, goes above the requirements of the job to make sure everyone feels really special," Greenwood said."He's an incredible man who really cares about the community - students, teachers. I think he needs to be recognized for his kind heart," she said.This is Chambers' ninth year as a crossing guard at the school and he calls it an honor.Again, it's a voting process, and you can cast yours twice a day through Friday, November 30th.LINK TO VOTE: https://www.safekids.org/crossing-guard?entry_id=177774970-----