Bud Light sends 'hero' to Game 6 after taking home run to stomach

HOUSTON, Texas -- Remember the man who opted to save his two beers than to catch a World Series homer during Game 5? You may want to keep an eye out for him since he will be in Houston on Tuesday for Game 6.

The funny moment happened Sunday, during Game 5 when Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez hit a 2-home run during the second inning. The ball went flying out into the stands where it hit the Washington Nationals fan who had his hands full with the two cans of Bud Light.


The moment spread like fire over social media and it did not take long before the beer company posted about it.


"This man is a hero. Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him," Bud Light said in a tweet.



They were able to reach him soon, and by Monday they posted an update, "Update: We are in contact with our hero. He's wearing this beauty to Game 6."



The Bud Light "hero," identifed by the Washington Post as Jeff Adams, will be sporting a t-shirt that features an image of him taking that homer, with the words, "Always Save the Beers."

The game is set for 7:07 p.m., and Astros ace Justin Verlander will be on the mound.
