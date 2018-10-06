California sheriffs deputies help woman stranded with broken wheelchair

Two California sheriffs deputies went far above the call of duty to help a stranger in need.
The deputies helped push a woman's motorized wheelchair down a road in Los Angeles County after the chair ran out of power, about a mile from her home.
The deputies offered her a ride, initially, but the wheelchair wouldn't fit in the cruiser.
So, instead of leaving it behind, one deputy pushed the chair, while the other followed in his patrol vehicle.
