California sheriffs deputies help woman stranded with broken wheelchair

California sheriffs deputies help woman stranded with broken wheelchair. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on October 6, 2018.

Two California sheriffs deputies went far above the call of duty to help a stranger in need.

The deputies helped push a woman's motorized wheelchair down a road in Los Angeles County after the chair ran out of power, about a mile from her home.

The deputies offered her a ride, initially, but the wheelchair wouldn't fit in the cruiser.

So, instead of leaving it behind, one deputy pushed the chair, while the other followed in his patrol vehicle.

