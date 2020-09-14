Philly Proud

Langhorne cancer survivor bakes for hospital community to lift spirits

By and Heather Grubola
LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Connie Hickey had to find herself some busy work after her husband passed away. She began volunteering at Saint Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, Pennsylvania in the oncology unit because the cause is close to her heart.

"Unfortunately I am a three-time cancer survivor. I have a special thing in my heart for cancer patients," she said. "I just keep on trudging."

She knows from her experience that those receiving treatment really benefit from the physical touch and connection of volunteers like her.

"So when the pandemic hit I was told no more volunteers allowed in the hospital," she said.

So she had the idea to reach the radiation department, but this time, through their stomachs-- by baking.

"I usually do at least three or four different things. Cakes, cupcakes, breads whatever, and have a developed theme each week all strawberries or all blueberries all pineapple," she said.

She's now on her 25th week of dropping off baked treats.

"And now it's something that they know I'll be there every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. and surprise them with whatever goodies," she said.
