census

From 'deaf and dumb' to 'octoroon': Census questions that did not meet the test of time

By Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO -- The debate over the citizenship question is just the latest controversy that has surrounded the questionnaire since it began in 1790. That first census only asked if respondents were white, a free person or a slave.

RELATED: What is gerrymandering? Breaking down the impact of the Supreme Court's latest decision

Since then, the census has asked residents what we may not consider impertinent questions, such as the health section in 1880 that asked if a person was "deaf and dumb', 'insane' or 'idiotic'.

In 1890, blacks were asked to identify if they were 'quadroon', meaning they were 1/4th black, or 'octoroon' if they were 1/8th black. That was the only year that question appeared on the census.

Race was not always included in the census. Early on it was categorized as 'color'. In 1870, Chinese was the only color east Asians could select. That was not the only fail with race in the census. In 1930, Mexican was listed as a race.

SEE A LIST OF ALL THE CENSUS QUESTIONS SINCE 1790


The census has evolved as American has evolved. In 1940, the census was divided into a population and housing questionnaire that collected intimate details of respondents.

For example, in 1940, respondents were asked if they had running water or if they had exclusive use of a toilet. In 1950, the census asked about television sets, in 1960 it was inquiring about washing machines, and by the 2000 census, respondents were asked about their condominium fees.

Check out the video above for a more historical journey of the U.S. Census.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscorace relationsslaveryhistoryu.s. & worldpopulationcensus
CENSUS
Trump asks for census delay after court bars citizenship question
Philly population continues to grow...just barely
2020 census: Why it matters
Bill offers $10,000 for families to live in Rhode Island
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hahnemann Univ. Hospital ordered to 'cease and desist' closure plans
New sex abuse charges added against former Palisades teacher
New FOP 'help wanted' billboard causing controversy in Philadelphia
Woman critical following hit-and-run on Roosevelt Blvd.
Some looking for relief as temps soar into the 90s
3,942 unsafe tires sized at Port of Philadelphia
Police ID suspect who allegedly hit USPS worker with SUV
Show More
VIDEO: Driver jumps out of moving car, runs into traffic after police chase
Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleeper accessories
Hahnemann employees rally to save hospital from closing
Nipsey Hussle case: 'Snitching talk preceded shooting, documents say
Alleged human trafficker targeted victims on social media, including 16-year-old with autism
More TOP STORIES News