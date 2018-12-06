Christmas nativity with caged Jesus causes controversy in Massachusetts

A Christmas nativity is causing some controversy in Massachusetts.The display has a clear political message and is raising a lot of eyebrows.The creche outside the church in Dedham, near Boston, shows baby Jesus in a black metal cage, separate from his parents.It also features mesh netting, meant to symbolize a wall.The pastor says it's a clear rebuke of the government's treatment of immigration children."When people were taking refuge in a safe place, our government was separating families from their children. It doesn't seem to be the message of the person whose birth we celebrate," he says.To those who've complained about the creche, the pastor says, so be it.Jesus and Mary, he says, sought refuge and we should learn from their experience.------