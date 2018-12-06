Co-workers surprise teacher by giving her a free car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WPVI) --A woman who lost her bike to thieves can believe in the goodness of people again.
WAVE-TV reports, ever since her bike was stolen, Aileena "Smiles" Kennedy had to walk to her job.
Her co-workers quickly found out about it, and began a crowd-sourcing campaign to help.
"It's very rare to meet someone as amazingly kind and empathetic as Smiles," one coworker said.
The funds ended up being way more than enough to buy Kennedy a bike. So, they bought her a used car.
"It's overwhelming. I'm just so grateful and thankful," Kennedy said.
She will have to pay for insurance.
A mechanic has agreed to do any repairs for free.
