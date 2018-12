Co-workers surprise teacher by giving her a free car

A woman who lost her bike to thieves can believe in the goodness of people again. WAVE-TV reports , ever since her bike was stolen, Aileena "Smiles" Kennedy had to walk to her job.Her co-workers quickly found out about it, and began a crowd-sourcing campaign to help."It's very rare to meet someone as amazingly kind and empathetic as Smiles," one coworker said.The funds ended up being way more than enough to buy Kennedy a bike. So, they bought her a used car."It's overwhelming. I'm just so grateful and thankful," Kennedy said.She will have to pay for insurance.A mechanic has agreed to do any repairs for free.-----