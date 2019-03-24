Couple weds in superhero-themed ceremony at White Castle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It was a nice day for a White Castle wedding as an Indianapolis, Indiana, couple tied the knot in an unexpected venue Saturday afternoon.Brandi Pugh and Jeffrey Jackson exchanged vows at a White Castle restaurant after winning a local radio station contest.There are a lot of couples who dream of getting married in a castle. On Saturday one couple got that chance.Brandi Pugh and Jeffrey Jackson got married at White Castle.The pair got the chance after winning a radio contest where they submitted a story saying why they deserved to be married in the restaurant.The couple, who are middle school sweethearts, chose a superhero theme for their wedding.It's something they say they had planned even before winning the contest.In addition to the venue, Jackson and Pugh also got a cake, photographer, flowers, wedding bands and a DJ.They say while unconventional, the wedding was all they could have hoped for."It just feels amazing to have everyone here that loves us and will be here for us when we need them. It's just amazing. There are no words to describe what this feels like," said newlywed Brandi Pugh.Jackson and Pugh said they originally planned to get married in the fall, but when they won the contest couldnt pass up the opportunity.