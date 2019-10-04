Delaware baby's hysterical laugh while learning alphabet goes viral

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- It's not every day that a video of a toddler learning the alphabet goes viral, but then again not every toddler reacts to a lesson like this New Castle County, Delaware boy.Middletown's own Winston Moore couldn't hold it together when his dad, Pedro, showed him the letter "M" is also a "W", when flipped upside down.The video of the nearly 2-year-old's infectious giggle has been seen by millions since it was posted last week, in part thanks to shares from actress Jennifer Garner and Oprah Magazine.Mom, Keira, says the family has been completely overwhelmed by the attention and heartfelt messages from across the globe.She says they tried to have children for five years and are just grateful that their miracle baby is bringing the same joy, to strangers, as he brings to them.