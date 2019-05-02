Delaware County teen thanks first responders who saved his life

MACUNGIE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Delaware County teen had the chance to thank the men and women who saved his life on a cold, snowy mountain earlier this year.Earl Kufen, 16, was on a tubing trip back in January at Bear Creek Mountain Resort when he went into cardiac arrest.The ski patrol performed CPR and shocked him back to life before he was rushed to the hospital.Kufen's mother says, she was hesitant to let him go on the trip because of his heart condition, but she now believes going on the trip likely saved his life."He would've been home alone with me and I don't know that we'd be here today, I think we'd be talking about him instead of to him," she said.Kufen says he will be forever grateful to the members of the Bear Creek Ski Patrol and Topton EMS.