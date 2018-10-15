SOCIETY

Delco woman hopes tragedy in her life helps others to heal

Delco woman hopes tragedy helps heal others. Matt O'Donnell reports during ActionNews Mornings on October 15, 2018.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Delaware County woman is hoping a tragedy in her life helps others to heal.

Nineteen-year-old Jaeionah Handy is the founder of the nonprofit organization BRAVE.

Handy was a witness to her mother's murder back in 2005 when she was 6 years old.

She started BRAVE to provide a safe outlet for people who have survived traumatic experiences.

"I hope and pray I can help heal the youth and change the community. I know a lot of kids are going through a lot of mental illnesses," Handy said.

Handy said she was in therapy for years and knows how much being in a group helped her.

