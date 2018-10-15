Delco woman hopes tragedy in her life helps others to heal

A Delaware County woman is hoping a tragedy in her life helps others to heal.Nineteen-year-old Jaeionah Handy is the founder of the nonprofit organization BRAVE.Handy was a witness to her mother's murder back in 2005 when she was 6 years old.She started BRAVE to provide a safe outlet for people who have survived traumatic experiences."I hope and pray I can help heal the youth and change the community. I know a lot of kids are going through a lot of mental illnesses," Handy said.Handy said she was in therapy for years and knows how much being in a group helped her.------