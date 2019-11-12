Society

Doctor sings Nat King Cole classic to soothe baby during blood test

Inverness, Scotland (WPVI) -- A pediatrician in Inverness, Scotland, became an overnight internet hero after a video was posted on social media in which he's seen serenading a 10-month-old baby girl as she undertook blood tests at a hospital.

The baby, Gracey, was born with several medical complications that make her no stranger to getting blood tests done, but that doesn't mean she enjoys them.

Her mother, Shannon Wemyss, told Storyful, "She has been in and out of hospital since she was born. She has had open-heart surgery, a kidney operation and she also has Down syndrome. She has spent months on end in her short life already in the hospital and has been through more than most have in a lifetime.



"She is terrified of getting blood done and it's an incredibly traumatic time for her and for us watching her in such pain. She had had blood done a huge amount of times already and she is always distraught. Nothing can calm her or soothe her, as she is too young to have numbing cream. Until we met Ryan."

The video shows Dr. Ryan Coetzee sing Nat King Cole's "Unforgettable" to Gracey, while she takes her blood test.

Dr Coetzee's vocal talents completely distracted Gracey from the needle she is usually not a fan of, and her amazed mother said, "I have never seen anything like it. He sang to her the whole time while being able to concentrate on getting the blood with a tiny needle."

Wemyss added, "He actually managed to make me laugh during it and Gracey was mesmerized but his amazing songs. It completely distracted her and not one tear, only when he stopped signing! Ryan was a natural and make our experience enjoyable rather than horrible. He was truly unforgettable."

