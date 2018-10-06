SOCIETY

Dr Pepper reimburses college football fans after son shreds more than $1,000 meant for tickets

EMBED </>More Videos

This couple's college football money fell into the wrong (tiny) hands.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah --
Dr Pepper is covering the cost of a family's college football tickets after an envelope containing more than $1,000 fell into the hands of their little one.

Ben and Jackee Belnap say they went into a state of panic when the money, meant to pay back relatives for University of Utah football tickets, had vanished. After a thorough search for the envelope, they eventually found the remains in the trash and learned their two-year-old son, Leo Belnap, had found a new hobby.

"She's (Jackee) holding the shredder and she says, 'I think the money is in here. We started laughing. We were just baffled that this could happen," Ben told KSL.

Jackee says he was probably mimicking what she does with the bills.
The good news is Dr Pepper learned about little Leo's new pastime and tweeted out that they would reimburse them because of their dedication to the university's football team.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysportscollege footballchildrenUtah
SOCIETY
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale
California sheriffs deputies help woman stranded with broken wheelchair
Indiana teacher makes scarves for cold students
Governor Murphy signs law establishing "growth zone" around Atlantic City airport
More Society
Top Stories
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
2 teens hospitalized following shooting in Juniata
16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the back in Summerdale
Man shot following argument at Delaware County bar
Man hospitalized following late night shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale
Show More
Concerns mount as Philadelphia homicide rates increase
GOP poised to elevate Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court
Men now face federal charges in shooting of boy, 6
Justices Sotomayor and Kagan speak at Princeton University
Search for missing endangered teen from Pennsauken
More News