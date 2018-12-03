SOCIETY

Couple found after engagement ring recovered from Times Square utility grate

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ Burkett has the details from Times Square. (NYPD)

NEW YORK CITY --
After police put out calls for help on social media to find a couple in a proposal gone wrong in Times Square, the mystery couple has been found.

Authorities initially put out the request for help to identify the man and woman on Saturday.

Officials say on Friday in front of 2 Times Square, the two sought help from the police after the man dropped his engagement ring eight feet into a utility grate while attempting to propose.



The NYPD Emergency Services Unit responded, the ring was not located and the couple left the scene.

RELATED: Couple loses wedding ring in Center City grate, gets help from PECO and police
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 4, 2018.



However, police kept looking and found the ring early Saturday morning -- but by that time, the couple was nowhere to be found.

The couple was identified on Sunday, but the ring will have to be mailed to them because they had already left NYC for their home in England.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyengagementnypdu.s. & worldtimes squareNew York
SOCIETY
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
Schwarzenegger recalls sledding with late Pres. Bush
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
More Society
Top Stories
Police: 3 bodies, including 91-year-old, found wrapped in blankets
1 child dead, 40 people hurt in Arkansas charter bus crash
Police: Woman stabbed 16 times, attacker dies at hospital
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush
Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
John Bobbitt, homeless vet in GoFundMe scam, to appear in court
Driver crashes into utility pole in Tioga-Nicetown, flees scene
Show More
Man shot while working on vehicle in Juniata Park
Boil water advisory in effect in Lower Bucks, Pennsbury schools reopen
AccuWeather: Breezy and Milder Today, Colder After That
Synagogue holds Hannukah ceremony at mass shooting site
Eagles looking for Monday Night Football win; free SEPTA rides for fans
More News