Firefighters help Illinois boy celebrate 7th birthday after only one guest shows up

PLAINFIELD, Illinois (WPVI) -- When only one guest was able to attend a boy's 7th birthday party, the Plainfied Fire Department stepped in to make sure he had a good time.Only one of the guests Dominic Giatris invited to his birthday party at GymQuest on Saturday was able to come, so the manager made a call to the fire department.Within minutes, nearly a dozen firefighters had arrived to help him celebrate.The firefighters challenged Dominic to a Nerf gun war, and they all enjoyed pizza afterward.