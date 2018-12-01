U.S. & WORLD

First responders, neighbors work to rescue family from mobile home fire in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

First responders, neighbors work to rescue family from mobile home fire in Texas. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 1, 2018.

First responders and neighbors in Texas worked together to save an entire family from a raging mobile home fire.

Body camera video shows a sheriff's deputy racing towards the flames, taking children into his arms as neighbors and other officers hand them over.

The fire broke out early Friday morning, near the town of Weatherford.

All eight members of the family, a mother, father and six children, were rescued.

Some of them were critically injured.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldmobile homesfire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Microsoft surpasses Apple as most valuable public company
2 dead, 11 injured after plane crashes in Brazil
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Fed-Ex driver caught on home surveillance stopping and folding fallen American flag
George HW Bush nation's longest-living president
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
More Society
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
Suspect sought for leaving hate messages in Philadelphia
Vehicle hits barrier, flips on Route 70 in Evesham Township
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Burglar steals from sleeping nuns in Chester County
Philadelphia SPCA investigating 3 cases of animal cruelty in 24 hours
3 car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard caused by alleged street racing
5 hospitalized for smoke inhalation following house fire in Grays Ferry
Show More
Woman, 89, found dead after raging fire in Sea Isle City
Pedestrian injured in apparent hit-and-run in Langhorne
Bus aide arrested for allegedly assaulting Delaware Co. student
Major earthquakes cause widespread damage in Anchorage, Alaska
Pennsylvania state lawmaker gets probation in bribery case
More News