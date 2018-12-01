First responders, neighbors work to rescue family from mobile home fire in Texas

First responders and neighbors in Texas worked together to save an entire family from a raging mobile home fire.
Body camera video shows a sheriff's deputy racing towards the flames, taking children into his arms as neighbors and other officers hand them over.
The fire broke out early Friday morning, near the town of Weatherford.
All eight members of the family, a mother, father and six children, were rescued.
Some of them were critically injured.
