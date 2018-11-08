SOCIETY

Football team helps coach score a touchdown with sweet on-field proposal

Imagine proposing while an entire football team cheers you on.

A Georgia football coach got an assist from his players to execute an unforgettable trick play.

As part of an elaborate proposal, Nafias Pickett, a wide receiver coach and recruiter at Lanier High School, enlisted his seniors to pass out compliments and roses to his girlfriend, Ashley Wilson, following a game.

While Wilson distractedly collected roses, Pickett went for the sneak; dropping to a knee, pulling out an engagement ring and uttering the magic words "Will you marry me?"

With the team cheering them on, Wilson said "yes!"

Pretty sweet play call, coach!

-----
