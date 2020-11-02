Philly Proud

Former Harlem Globetrotter helping to provide positive outlet for Philly children

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bria Young, 27, of West Philadelphia is no stranger to the spotlight. Her talents in basketball got her a call from the Harlem Globetrotters. And after making the team, she traveled with them to over 25 countries performing and volunteering.

"To be a Globetrotter you got to know how to play basketball and also be a good person, and I think that their values and their mission also align with my personal values," she said.

Her work with the Globetrotters combined with her personal mission to help others inspired her to begin Bria Young Basketball-- it's a non-profit basketball camp for children in Philadelphia needing a positive outlet.

"Growing up in Philadelphia, it's not the easiest thing for a child," she said. "I just wanted to give kids like an opportunity to even get their mind off whatever may be going on at home and also letting them see like you can make it out of the situation with basketball."

She most recently took over a space in Manayunk big enough for her camp. There, she teaches shooting, passing, dribbling, teamwork, and of course, the occasional trick.

"Aside from being a basketball player, you have to be a teammate. All the values that come with being a basketball player -- being honest, being communicative, being a leader, just all those values that come with basketball. Basketball was almost secondary," she said.

Her goal is for the children to know they have someone to count on and help them when things get tough.

"Whatever time you want to come in, just text me let me know and I'll meet you there. Just let you just take your mind off of whatever you have going on," she said. "Our main goal and main mission is building character, keeping kids safe and hopefully teaching them a little bit about the game of basketball."
