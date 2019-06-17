Former Phillies All-Star Mike Schmidt encourages sun safety

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the sound of a whistle, public pool season is officially underway.
Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Mike Schmidt was the honored guest Monday at the kick-off celebration at Bridesburg Recreation Center's newly-renovated pool.
Schmidt came with a message about sun safety. Before baseball, he worked as a lifeguard and says over the years, he never wore sunscreen.
In 2013, he was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma, a potentially deadly form of skin cancer.
He is now cancer-free and working with the RDK Melanoma Foundation He encourages everyone to protect their skin.
"If we can get kids wearing sunscreen, sun smart clothing, maybe we can save a few lives," he said.
City officials also unveiled a new sunscreen dispenser. They are trying to have more of these out at pools and parks in the city.
