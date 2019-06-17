Society

Former Phillies All-Star Mike Schmidt encourages sun safety

By Ali Gorman
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the sound of a whistle, public pool season is officially underway.

Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Mike Schmidt was the honored guest Monday at the kick-off celebration at Bridesburg Recreation Center's newly-renovated pool.

Schmidt came with a message about sun safety. Before baseball, he worked as a lifeguard and says over the years, he never wore sunscreen.

In 2013, he was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma, a potentially deadly form of skin cancer.

He is now cancer-free and working with the RDK Melanoma Foundation He encourages everyone to protect their skin.

"If we can get kids wearing sunscreen, sun smart clothing, maybe we can save a few lives," he said.

City officials also unveiled a new sunscreen dispenser. They are trying to have more of these out at pools and parks in the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysafetychildrenrecreationphilly newspool
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
Charter school principal resigns following vehicular homicide charges
3 armed suspects sought after Wawa robbery in Wayne
AccuWeather: Flooding & Severe Thunderstorm Threat Tonight, Unsettled Much Of The Week
Police ID man killed in shooting at Philly cookout, 5 others injured
2 workers rescued after Philly scaffolding collapse
Sea Isle City fire ruled accidental amid questions about response times
Show More
Odubel Herrera's administrative leave extended to July 1st
Home explodes in NJ, off-duty officer pulls 1 from rubble
'Why don't you die': Mom accused of sitting on top of 4-month-old
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Police search for missing Drexel University student
More TOP STORIES News