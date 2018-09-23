U.S. & WORLD

Former Southwest Airlines employee sues company over racial discrimination

Former Southwest Airlines employee sues company over racial discrimination.

A former Southwest Airlines employee is suing the company over racial discrimination.

Jamel Parker says workers created a "whites only" break room at Houston's Hobby airport.

In the lawsuit, Parker also accuses the airline of subjecting black employees to harsher disciplinary actions than white workers.

Southwest Airlines released a statement saying, "We do not tolerate or condone discrimination of any kind, and we cultivate a workplace that mirrors the customers we serve."

