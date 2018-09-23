Former Southwest Airlines employee sues company over racial discrimination

A former Southwest Airlines employee is suing the company over racial discrimination.
Jamel Parker says workers created a "whites only" break room at Houston's Hobby airport.
In the lawsuit, Parker also accuses the airline of subjecting black employees to harsher disciplinary actions than white workers.
Southwest Airlines released a statement saying, "We do not tolerate or condone discrimination of any kind, and we cultivate a workplace that mirrors the customers we serve."
societyu.s. & worldsouthwest airlinesdiscrimination
