Fortnite cited as reason for divorce of 200 UK couples

The popular video game Fortnite is not only addictive, but it can also lead to the end of relationships.
At least 200 couples in the United Kingdom filed for divorce this year, and cited addiction to the online survival game as a reason.
Divorce Online conducted the survey, it is a UK company that offers divorce services and resources.
There are more than 125 million registered Fortnite players around the world.
