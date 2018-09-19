U.S. & WORLD

Fortnite cited as reason for divorce of 200 UK couples

EMBED </>More Videos

Fortnite cited as reason for divorce of 200 UK couples. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on September 19, 2018.

The popular video game Fortnite is not only addictive, but it can also lead to the end of relationships.

At least 200 couples in the United Kingdom filed for divorce this year, and cited addiction to the online survival game as a reason.

Divorce Online conducted the survey, it is a UK company that offers divorce services and resources.

There are more than 125 million registered Fortnite players around the world.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldvideo gamedivorce
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Needles and pins hidden in strawberries sold in Australia
How neighbors are helping neighbors in the aftermath of Florence
GOP, Dems unite behind Senate bill fighting addictive drugs
As Florence moves west, North Carolina prepares for recovery
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
How neighbors are helping neighbors in the aftermath of Florence
Mom makes son wear 'I am a bully' shirt to teach him a lesson
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
More Society
Top Stories
Give to the Red Cross and help the victims of Hurricane Florence
Shots fired from inside barricaded home in Tioga-Nicetown
Driver charged after police officer dragged during traffic stop in Olney
State troopers making school visits part of daily routine
Man critical after being shot in face in city's Tioga section
Man charged with attempted arson in Sussex County
Pets rescued from Florence arrive in Delaware
Police sergeant among 24 alleged child predators arrested in sting
Show More
Woman critical following hit and run in North Philly
Mother charged with homicide in death of boy, 2, in Tullytown
AccuWeather: Bright, More Comfortable Today
House partially collapses in Logan
Kayaker drowns in Brandywine River in Delaware
More News