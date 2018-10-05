SOCIETY

Gerber announces search for its next spokesbaby

(AP)

The search for the next Gerber spokesbaby is underway.

Parents wishing to enter their child in a contest for a chance to serve as an ambassador for Gerber must post a photo of their baby on Instagram using the hashtag #GerberPhotoSearch2018.

The adorable winner will also appear on Gerber's social media channels and the family will win $50,000.

You have until Oct. 20 to post a photo on Instagram, and profiles must be made public. Newborns to those four years old are eligible to enter.

Lucas Warren from Dalton, Georgia is the contest's most recent winner. He was the first child with Down syndrome to win the Gerber baby title since the original contest began more than 90 years ago.
Gerber launched the Photo Search in 2010 to celebrate the adorable babies.

For more details, visit Gerber's website.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfamilybabiesbabycontests
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Daycare may help children become more social and well-behaved, study says
Swedish girl pulls out pre-Viking era sword from lake
The Glow Jack O'Lantern Experience illuminates Fairmount Park
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
More Society
Top Stories
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
Men now face federal charges in shooting of boy, 6
Chicago police officer convicted in Laquan McDonald shooting
Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Philadelphia to pay $1M to family of man shot in back by officer
Philadelphia sees uptick in rate of teen violence
Montgomery County man arrested for child pornography
Show More
Student charged with threat against Bucks Co. Community College
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in prison over taxes
Ricky Gervais talks about his fight with Gritty
The Glow Jack O'Lantern Experience illuminates Fairmount Park
Rowan students, police speak on traffic stop that went viral
More News