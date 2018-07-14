SOCIETY

Houston woman celebrates birthday with acts of kindness, gets beautiful serenade

Houston woman celebrates birthday with acts of kindness, gets beautiful serenade. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 14, 2018. (WPVI)

A Houston woman decided for her 35th birthday she would help others with 35 acts of kindness.

Cristala Poole began by paying for someone's gas, covering a woman's bus fare, and then delivering a meal to a homeless person.

That's when she got a major surprise -- that person ended up being a man named Maurice, who sang a beautiful rendition of "Happy Birthday" to Cristala.

Cristala left after the song, and only got the man's first name. She says she wants to reconnect with him, to see if there is more she can do for the man with the silky smooth voice.

She says it's also a reminder that sometimes the best gifts come from taking a moment to connect with a stranger.

