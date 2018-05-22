SOCIETY

J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors and nurses at hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors and nurses at hospital (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (WPVI) --
Victims injured in the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School received a special visitor at the hospital.

KTRK-TV reports, Houston Texans' star J.J. Watt visited with survivors of the shooting Monday and stopped to take photos with nurses who have been working to care for the wounded.

One of the students injured in the shooting was Clay Horn. Horn was shot twice by a gunman who opened fire, killing eight students and two teachers in an art classroom on Friday.

Horn could have more surgery Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos

A survivor wounded in the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting received a visit from J.J. Watt.



Watt announced he would pay for the funerals of all the victims in the tragedy.
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
EMBED More News Videos

J.J. Watt to personally pay for funerals of all Santa Fe High School shooting victims

SANTA FE STRONG: Remembering the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyjj watthospitalschool shootingSanta Fe High School shootingschool violencegun violenceHouston Texansu.s. & worldAction News SportsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News