Kids get $3 if they read while getting hair cut at Berks barber

Kutztown barber encourages kids to read. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 2, 2019.

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A barbershop in Kutztown, Berks County, is making sure its young clients are a cut above the rest.

Children who read while they get their hair cut receive $3 from the shop.

The City Cuts Barbershop on West Main Street calls the initiative, "Books by Kids."

Owner Jonathan Escueta said his goal is to build up children's confidence by reading in front of others.
