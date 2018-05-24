SOCIETY

Wilmington kindergartners' 'goodbye dance' will warm your heart

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 22, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
When the last school bell rings, most students race out the door. But not one pair of BFFs from Wilmington, Delaware.

The 6-year-old kindergarteners have a special 'goodbye dance' they do before leaving school every day.

Action News photographer Chuck Purnell finally captured one of the elaborate routines, performed by his son Julian and his bestie, Jackson.

Dad says some of the dance moves are from the super-popular video game Fortnite, but the choreography and handshake sequence is all their own.

