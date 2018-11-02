Lawmakers push for Styrofoam ban in Pennsylvania

ICYMI: The health & well-being of your family comes first. I’m fighting to ban Styrofoam products because of the long-term dangers it poses to our community #PeopleFirst @PennEnvironment @FoundingFarmers @schuylkillriver pic.twitter.com/ncvKyxlMYg — Rep. Tim Briggs (@RepTimBriggs) November 1, 2018

How you take your food or leftovers to go at restaurants could look a lot different if several Pennsylvania lawmakers get a new law passed.They are pushing for Styrofoam food containers to be banned.State Representative Tim Briggs was joined by PennEnvironment staff along the Schuylkill River in Bridgeport, Montgomery County Thursday for the announcement.Supporters say Styrofoam containers and cups don't break down in landfills and are hazardous to waterways.------