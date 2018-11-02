SOCIETY

Lawmakers push for Styrofoam ban in Pennsylvania

Lawmakers push for Styrofoam ban in Pa. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 2, 2018.

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. (WPVI) --
How you take your food or leftovers to go at restaurants could look a lot different if several Pennsylvania lawmakers get a new law passed.

They are pushing for Styrofoam food containers to be banned.

State Representative Tim Briggs was joined by PennEnvironment staff along the Schuylkill River in Bridgeport, Montgomery County Thursday for the announcement.

Supporters say Styrofoam containers and cups don't break down in landfills and are hazardous to waterways.


Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newsbanenvironmentBridgeport Borough
