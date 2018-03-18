SOCIETY

Little Heroes Gala celebrates children battling serious illness

EMBED </>More Videos

Kids receive gifts at Little Heros Gala: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., March 18, 2018 (WPVI)

By
MT. LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Six children who are battling serious illness received gifts to help make things a little easier to bear.

Littlest Heroes Gala was held at the ALoft Hotel in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

Kids from 6 different local high schools and middle schools worked all year to raise funds for gifts for families of children fighting illness.

"It's just something little to help them get through their day a little better," said event organizer Erin Jamison.

Little Adrian Jones got an iPad to keep his mind off things while going through chemotherapy.

His mom and aunts were thrilled.

"It's a lot of support that we need and I really appreciate it. It's a big help," said Tianna Jones, of Mt. Laurel. "I feel like it's a lot of support and I feel love."

They're also extremely grateful.

"I actually was like crying 5 minutes ago," she said.

Danielle Oliver and her daughter Keira received a Sweet and Sassy birthday party for 8 last year.

They're back today just to support.

But they said Kiera was pretty sick last year and so it was a huge help.

Some of the other families were gifted theme parties, weekend getaway packages and memberships to local attractions.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyn.j. newsnew jersey newscharity
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News