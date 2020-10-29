Community leaders reaching out to youth in hopes of defusing violence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7427069" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> PRESS BRIEFING: On October 28, 2020, city officials provided an update on the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. and the civil unrest that followed.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7402660" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over looting in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7431209" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows a police officer being dragged by vehicle after looters ransack a Philadelphia furniture store on October 27, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Unrest in response to the Walter Wallace Jr. shooting has left some businesses and neighborhoods damaged and destroyed.But some local ministers and activists are doing their part to defuse the violence by touching the city's youth that may get caught up in the moment.Walking the 52nd Street corridor in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night are members of the city's Black clergy and community leaders."While we understand that young people are frustrated, we wanted to come out to the street to encourage them to think about how they channel that anger," said Rev. G. Lamar Stewart, a senior pastor at Taylor Memorial Baptist Church.It's the first night of the city's 9 p.m. curfew following two straight evenings of unrest that touched off in response to the police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr."We want to teach them on how to make a 5-year decision with this, rather than a 5-minute decision," said Pastor Darren Greenfield of Christ Church Center.The community leaders are meeting on the same corners where protesters have clashed with police. Faith leaders have spent the last 48 hours working to defuse rising tensions. And in this case, calling out outsiders with questionable intentions."People on this block have worked all of their lives to build housing, to invest Into their legacy and no one has the right to take that away," said Melissa Robbins, cofounder of NE Against RacismOther activists used music and mobile trailers with basketball hoops attached to bring about a message of dialogue and not destruction.Clergy were once again on the corners for the third night hoping to keep young residents from getting caught up in a moment that could quickly turn south.