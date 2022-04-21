arrest

DA to announce arrest of Philly officer after assault of woman, toddler during Walter Wallace unrest

Rickia Young's attorneys say, despite complying with police, officers still pulled her from the vehicle and beat her.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

$2M settlement reached after police pull woman from car, beat her

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce the arrest of a fired police officer for his role in a violent 2020 assault of a woman and her toddler.

The announcement is expected at 2 p.m.

Investigators say Rickia Young was driving down Chestnut Street in West Philadelphia with her 2-year-old son in October 2020 when her way was blocked by a social justice protest following the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Her attorneys say, despite complying with a police order to turn around, officers still pulled the then 28-year-old mother from her vehicle and beat her.

The incident was videotaped and shared on social media.

RELATED: Mom, child trapped in crowd when Philadelphia police smashed car, lawyer says

"I will never forget what those officers did to us that night," Young said after the city agreed to the settlement in 2021. "I hope that the officers responsible will never have the chance to do something like this to another person ever again."

Two officers were fired for their roles in this case and several others were disciplined following the assault.

Last year, a A $2 million settlement was reached in the case.

Young's attorneys have been calling on Krasner to file criminal charges against the officers involved.

RELATED: Philadelphia pledges better response after shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawest philadelphiaphiladelphia newsarrestwalter wallace jr shootingsettlementrace in americaphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Officials: Teen arrested after allegedly killing 15-year-old in Delco
Syracuse police investigating video of child being put in patrol car
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for 2nd time in Hawaii
CA high school student fatally stabbed by trespasser on campus
TOP STORIES
Villanova students stunned by retirement of coach Jay Wright
3-year-old boy dies after surviving 2019 Hunting Park shooting
Handyman arrested in murder of NYC mom stabbed more than 55 times
Philly man shot and killed after answering door, 2 suspects flee
Father takes Facebook to court, company gifts son Oculus headset
Recreational cannabis sales begin Thursday in NJ
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
Show More
Robert Morse, Tony award-winning actor, dies at 90
Game 3: Joel Embiid makes 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in OT
Jada Pinkett Smith says her family is 'healing' in 'Red Table Talk'
Woman shot while in Uber Eats vehicle in Kingsessing
NJ postal worker allegedly sold roughly 400 fake vaccine cards
More TOP STORIES News