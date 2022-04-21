DA to announce arrest of Philly officer after assault of woman, toddler during Walter Wallace unrest

The announcement is expected at 2 p.m.
Investigators say Rickia Young was driving down Chestnut Street in West Philadelphia with her 2-year-old son in October 2020 when her way was blocked by a social justice protest following the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
Her attorneys say, despite complying with a police order to turn around, officers still pulled the then 28-year-old mother from her vehicle and beat her.
The incident was videotaped and shared on social media.
"I will never forget what those officers did to us that night," Young said after the city agreed to the settlement in 2021. "I hope that the officers responsible will never have the chance to do something like this to another person ever again."
Two officers were fired for their roles in this case and several others were disciplined following the assault.
Last year, a A $2 million settlement was reached in the case.
Young's attorneys have been calling on Krasner to file criminal charges against the officers involved.
