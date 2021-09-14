settlement

$2M settlement reached after Philadelphia police pull woman from car, beat her

Rickia Young's attorneys say, despite complying with police, officers still pulled her from the vehicle and beat her.
EMBED <>More Videos

$2M settlement reached after police pull woman from car, beat her

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A $2 million settlement has been reached in the case of a woman who was pulled from her car and beaten by Philadelphia police in October 2020.

Rickia Young was driving down Chestnut Street in West Philadelphia with her 2-year-old son when her way was blocked by a social justice protest following the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Her attorneys say, despite complying with a police order to turn around, officers still pulled the then 28-year-old mother from her vehicle and beat her.

The incident was videotaped and shared on social media.

RELATED: Mom, child trapped in crowd when Philadelphia police smashed car, lawyer says

Young's lawyers say at least one officer has been fired over the incident, but should that the officer should also face criminal charges from the District Attorney's office.

Young's legal team is also suing the national Fraternal Order of Police, accusing them of posting "misinformation" about Young and her son in social media posts. Most notably a post that showed an officer holding the boy, claiming he was found wandering the streets alone during the civil unrest, rather than being forcibly separated from his frantic mother.

RELATED: Philadelphia pledges better response after shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.

More than a dozen officers are awaiting disciplinary hearings in connection with the case.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newswalter wallace jr shootingsettlementphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SETTLEMENT
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Judge set to rule on Purdue Pharma's opioid settlement plan
Wawa data breach settlement: How to receive gift card, cash
Chef Mario Batali, partner to pay $600K in sex harassment settlement
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed by police officer in Mantua Township
Suspect in custody following barricade situation at hotel in Somerton
Comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61
Man shot 32 times in Philly, suspect remains on loose
Apple issues urgent iPhone software update
Karen Rogers named official Action News Mornings meteorologist
Pa. professor goes viral for holding student's baby during class
Show More
4 officers accused of violating George Floyd's rights plead not guilty
22-year-old vanishes while on cross-country trip with boyfriend
Several schools in Philly area switch to virtual due to COVID cases
COVID cases in kids reach alarming new heights
Check your Powerball numbers! $2M ticket sold at Wawa
More TOP STORIES News