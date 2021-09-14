$2M settlement reached after Philadelphia police pull woman from car, beat her

Rickia Young was driving down Chestnut Street in West Philadelphia with her 2-year-old son when her way was blocked by a social justice protest following the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
Her attorneys say, despite complying with a police order to turn around, officers still pulled the then 28-year-old mother from her vehicle and beat her.
The incident was videotaped and shared on social media.
RELATED: Mom, child trapped in crowd when Philadelphia police smashed car, lawyer says
Young's lawyers say at least one officer has been fired over the incident, but should that the officer should also face criminal charges from the District Attorney's office.
Young's legal team is also suing the national Fraternal Order of Police, accusing them of posting "misinformation" about Young and her son in social media posts. Most notably a post that showed an officer holding the boy, claiming he was found wandering the streets alone during the civil unrest, rather than being forcibly separated from his frantic mother.
RELATED: Philadelphia pledges better response after shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.
More than a dozen officers are awaiting disciplinary hearings in connection with the case.