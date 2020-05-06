feel good

Local twins start 3 Dollar Challenge for COVID-19 relief

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some local twins from Villanova are attracting some major social media attention with the 3 Dollar Challenge they started on Instagram two weeks ago.

It started with a text message Jack Adler sent his sister, Kate about an idea he had for fundraising for people affected by COVID-19.

In the saved screenshot of the text, 19-year-old Jack says, "do you wanna start something cool?"

He follows up with "If all my followers donate $3 we have $10,000 to donate."

So, the $3 challenge was born. The siblings created an Instagram page asking people to post a video, donate $3 and tag five people.

Within 24 hours they raised $9,000.

A couple of days later, they got a direct message from two friends around the same age who started another grassroots charity called Makin' Lemonade.

Kate Adler told Action News "They reached out to us and said, 'oh we love what you're doing, would you want to partner up?'"

Makin' Lemonade Founders Alex Sheinman and Jesse Jaye said the partnership shows the power of social media and that Generation Z cares and is ambitious.

As of Wednesday, their collaboration has raised more than $70,000.

Their goal is to reach $100,000 by the end of the week.

All of the money goes to Feeding America, the CDC, and COVID relief funds.

You can find more information here:

https://www.instagram.com/3dollarchallenge/

https://www.facebook.com/MakinLemonadeFund/
