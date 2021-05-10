Local doctor, life coach start Instagram account to boost positivity and truth amid pandemic

Early in the pandemic, two local women - one a life coach and the other a doctor - teamed up to create an Instagram account aimed at helping, boosting and inspiring women to not only survive, but thrive.
They call it "Positivity and Truth."
"We wanted to come together to spread not only positivity, but just being honest and raw and telling the truth," said Candice Yeager, Bucks County Human Potential Expert.
She works along with Fairmount Doctor Rubina Tahir to curate a feed where women can find solace, provide resources to build their best life, and have a much-needed laugh.
Fourteen months into this pandemic, they know stress is building. This page is about healing and finding the strength to do it.
"With a pandemic, we have to work a little bit harder and find different tips and tricks that are going to turn off the stress response," said Dr. Tahir. "Candace and I really wanted to remind people that it can come from within and we can harness our positivity and truth to create our own solutions."
They say they comments on their account show that the community is there and it's working.
Dr. Tahir and Yeager are also now working on a book.