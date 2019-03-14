Man spends $1,000 on Girl Scout cookies, tells girls to hand them out

When a Utah man dropped $1,000 on Girl Scout cookies, he didn't plan on stocking his pantry.
The booth, set up by a group of Girl Scouts, was a well-oiled machine. Giving the girls a taste of success.
"It helps our math. We learn to deal with customers. It's just really fun," said Autumn.
But last week was an unexpected life lesson for the girls and their leaders, KSTU reports.
On a cold, snowy Friday night, Daryl Smith walked up to their booth.
"We were selling cookies and this really nice man came up and said 'I'll buy $1,000 worth of cookies' and I thought he was joking," said Liliana.
That's 250 boxes.
And while most people wouldn't dream of sharing a box of Girl Scout cookies, Smith told the girls to give them away.
"Most people didn't believe us. They thought it was a scam. People would respond 'no, no way, that doesn't happen. Nothing is free in this world,'" Autumn said.
It was an unforgettable moment for the girls as they handed out hundreds of boxes over two days.
For Daryl, seeing the girls smile was priceless.
"We always try to do something to pay it forward and in return, maybe somebody else will too," he said.
An important lesson the girls won't forget.
-----
