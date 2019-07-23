Society

Man texts ex-girlfriend before wedding to thank her for 'teaching him how to love'

Texts from exes can usually be a little uncomfortable, and a thread that's going viral might be inappropriate -- depending on how you look at it.

A woman named Alexa gets a text from an ex wanting to know if this is still her number.

She says it is and that she remembers him.

He goes on to tell her that he's getting married the next day and his fiance knows he is sending this text message.

The text reads, "Thank you for being my first love," and "If you haven't already I hope you one day find love. If you loved me that much when we were young I can only imagine how strong and powerful your love is now."

It goes on to end with, "My point in all of this is, you are the reason why I know how to love someone."

Alexa posted the thread to Twitter, and it seems the Twitterverse is torn.

Some are elated and emotional, while others think it's weird.

One woman writes, "I would die if I molded a man to be the perfect husband for another woman."

As for Alexa, she responds, "I am happy you're happy," and wishes him and his family nothing but beautiful blessings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybig talkerstwitterweddingtext messages
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School denies Philly CEO's offer after warning on lunch bills
Cat shot 4 times in Philly, needs leg amputated, family says
AccuWeather: Breath of fresh air arrives
2 arrested for "mailbox fishing" on the Main Line
Charges again dismissed against engineer in deadly Amtrak wreck
Driver sought after street racing crash in South Philly located
Collision involving Philly police vehicle caught on video
Show More
Lost helmets had Montco youth football team worried
Thousands without power in N.J. after storm
N.J. Black and Latino caucuses protest Trump's congresswomen comments
Senate votes 97-2 to extend 9/11 victim compensation fund
Tree falls on Langhorne home after violent storm
More TOP STORIES News