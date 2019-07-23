Man texts ex-girlfriend before wedding to thank her for 'teaching him how to love'

Texts from exes can usually be a little uncomfortable, and a thread that's going viral might be inappropriate -- depending on how you look at it.A woman named Alexa gets a text from an ex wanting to know if this is still her number.She says it is and that she remembers him.He goes on to tell her that he's getting married the next day and his fiance knows he is sending this text message.The text reads, "Thank you for being my first love," and "If you haven't already I hope you one day find love. If you loved me that much when we were young I can only imagine how strong and powerful your love is now."It goes on to end with, "My point in all of this is, you are the reason why I know how to love someone."Alexa posted the thread to Twitter, and it seems the Twitterverse is torn.Some are elated and emotional, while others think it's weird.One woman writes, "I would die if I molded a man to be the perfect husband for another woman."As for Alexa, she responds, "I am happy you're happy," and wishes him and his family nothing but beautiful blessings.